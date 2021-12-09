High Street To Rock Molly Malone's For EP Release

EP cover art

High Street will be celebrating the release of their new EP, "Revival", by taking the stage at the iconic Molly Malone's in Los Angeles this Friday night, December 10th.

We were sent these details about the new release: This EP wastes no time launching listeners into a flurry of emotion and hard-hitting rock that captivates the spirit and entices the ears.

Revival consists of the singles, "Swallow Your Pride," "Bad Blood," and "Light of Hope'' along with a new track, "Rock Bottom Blues." High Street describes the latter as "an angry breakup song with a touch of optimism in the bridge."

The song doubles as a conduit for vocalist, Noxigen, and guitarist, Erik Findling to demonstrate the breadth of their musicality and undeniable chemistry. Combined with Nic Metaxas's fluid bass and Brandon Nikales' adrenaline-fueled drums, the ensemble operates like a well-oiled harmonious rock machine. Check out "Rock Bottom Blues" featuring Erik Findling and Noxigen below:

