The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video For Classic Hit

Keavin Wiggins | 12-09-2021

Still from the video

The Police have a special treat for fans this Christmas season. The band has shared a recently unearthed music video for their chart topping 1980 hit "Don't Stand So Close To Me".

The previously unseen video was found in the group's archives and was filmed in the winter of 1980 in Grey Rock, Quebec, Canada, in the same location as the "De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da" music video.

The band were scheduled to perform a concert at Montreal's Centre Sportif on the day the video was filmed, but the performance was rescheduled to January 7, 1981. Watch the video below:

Suzanne Santo - Yard Sale