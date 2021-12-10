Neil Young and Crazy Horse Stream New Album 'Barn'

(hennemusic) Neil Young and Crazy Horse are streaming their new album, "Barn", in sync with its December 10 release. "Barn" is the follow-up to the band's 2019 album, "Colorado."

Co-produced by Young and Niko Bolas, the rocker is joined by bassist Billy Talbot, drummer Ralph Molina and multi-instrumentalist Nils Lofgren for the project, which was recorded in the Rockies this past June with the Le Mobile Recording Studio.

"It's been a long time since we have been together, and more than a few tears have been shed," shared Young during the sessions for the record. "We are so happy to be back in the barn, a barn built to replace the 1850s barn that had collapsed in exactly the same place, high in the mountains of Colorado! It's an exact replica of the original, built with Ponderosa pines by Ted Moews and his great crew of artisans. It is magic inside.

"Mark Humphries is doing our monitors, continuing a near fifty year tradition. Mark notes that this is our 'new barn' to replace Plywood Analog on Broken Arrow Ranch, where we did 'Ragged Glory', 'Freedom', and other albums.

"These are new times, with new songs and feelings after what our world has been through and continues to face," he added. "The music we are making [is] for our souls. It's like fresh water on a desert. Life is going on." Stream the album here.

