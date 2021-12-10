Metallica Share 'The Memory Remains' Video From Welcome To Rockville

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming video footage of their 1997 track, "The Memory Remains", from a November 12th performance at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, FL.
The tune was the lead single from the band's seventh record, "Reload", which was a Top 5 album around the world while also debuting at No. 1 on the US Billboard 200 and going on to sell more than 3 million copies in the region.
Metallica have recently shared footage of their 1988 classic, "One", from "...And Justice For All", and "Fight Fire With Fire" from 1984's "Ride The Lightning", from the first of two headlining sets at the Daytona International Speedway shows the group performed at the festival's 10th anniversary event.
Metallica - who also closed out the festival on November 14 - were featured alongside fellow headliners Slipknot and Disturbed at the 2021 edition of the event, which also saw appearances by Rob Zombie, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Mastodon and Anthrax, among many others. Watch the video here.
Metallica Announce Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows
Metallica Made Chart History With Vinyl Reissues 2021 In Review
Metallica Share Video From Black Album Performance
Metallica Meets Huey Lewis For 'Hip to Be the Sandman' 2021 In Review
Metallica Free Livestream Of 40th Anniversary Shows- The Police Unearth 1980 Christmas Video- Rolling Stones Tribute Charlie Watts- more
Def Leppard Lead A Bowie Celebration Lineup- AC/DC's 'Back In Black' Named Greatest Australian Album Of All Time- Underoath- more
Megadeth Finish New Album 'The Sick, The Dying And The Dead'- The Doors Debut First Official Video For 'Riders On The Storm'- more
David Lee Roth Adds More Shows To His Farewell Residency- Carlos Santana Announces North American Tour- Alice Cooper- more
Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois
Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers
Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022
Holiday Gift Guide: Fun Items For 2021
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour