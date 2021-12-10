The Band Stream Expanded 50th Anniversary Edition Of 'Cahoots'

(hennemusic) The Band are sharing a stream of the expanded 50th Anniversary Edition of their 1971 album, "Cahoots", as part of its arrival in stores on December 10.

The iconic group's fourth studio record - which contains a number of their best-loved and most enduring songs, including "Life Is A Carnival" and "When I Paint My Masterpiece" - features a guest vocal from Van Morrison on "4% Pantomime", a tune he co-wrote with Robbie Robertson; the set also saw an uncredited appearance by drummer Levon Helm's wife, Libby Titus, on "The River Hymn."

The newly-remixed and remastered "Cahoots" is now available in multiple packages, including a multi-format Super Deluxe 2CD/Blu-ray/1LP/7-inch vinyl box set along with digital, 2CD, 180-gram half-speed-mastered black vinyl and limited-edition 180-gram black vinyl packages.

All the Anniversary Edition releases were overseen by Robertson and sport a new stereo mix by Bob Clearmountain from the original multi-track masters.

According to Robertson: "I told Bob, 'There are no rules. So, every mix we do, I want to start from scratch. I don't even want to listen to the original. I want to listen to the way we hear it now and be fearless and experimental with it." Stream the album here.

