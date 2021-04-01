Dropkick Murphys Stream New Song 'Queen Of Suffolk County'

Dropkick Murphys are giving fans another taste of their forthcoming album with the release of "Queen Of Suffolk County," the brand new single from the record.

The new track is the follow-up to the song "Middle Finger" and the new album, entitled "Turn Up that Dial", is set to be released by the band's Born & Bred Records on April 30th.

The track opens with a newscaster introducing the "Queen Of Suffolk County" as co-lead vocalist Ken Casey recounts the exploits of a knife-toting local femme fatale, advising, "You best stay out of her way. She don't joke, and she don't play." Stream the song below:

