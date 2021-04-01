Soundgarden Demand Social Media Passwords From Vicky Cornell

(hennemusic) The surviving members of Soundgarden are demanding Vicky Cornell release control of the band's social media accounts in a new court filing in Washington state.
According to Billboard, Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, Ben Shepherd and their business manager Rit Venerus have requested a US District Court judge order Chris Cornell's widow to hand over the passwords or include a final posting stating "Soundgarden has temporarily suspended its official social media accounts due to pending litigation."
The band members claim Vicky has locked them out of their social media accounts - including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Vimeo, YouTube, Snapchat, Tumblr, Top Spin and Pinterest, as well as Soundgarden's official website - and changing all the passwords.
In the March 25 court filing in a U.S. District Court, Soundgarden claim - despite repeated requests for access - that Vicky has been "holding hostage the login information" since litigation between the two parties over control of unreleased hris Cornell recordings began in 2019.
The group states that their former management company handed over the passwords to Vicky upon their termination, and that not only are their social accounts "in a state of neglect," but that Vicky is identifying herself as "Soundgarden" and has removed fan comments and posted images and comments to the Soundgarden social media pages. Read more here.
Judge Recommends Tossing Two Vicky Cornell Claims Against Soundgarden
Soundgarden React To Vicky Cornell's Lawsuit
Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms
Soundgarden Members Reunited For Special Release 2020 In Review
Anthrax, Alice In Chains, Mastodon Stars Jam Soundgarden Classic
Former Guns N' Roses Star Bumblefoot Unplugs For Soundgarden Classic
Soundgarden Members Reunite For Special Release
Soundgarden Countersue Chris Cornell's Widow Over Tribute Concert
Kotzen All For Fronting Soundgarden On Comeback Tour
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more
Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Elton John Working On Something With Metallica- Duff McKagan's Pre-Guns N' Roses Music Set For Release- Train Expand 'Drops Of Jupiter' For 20th Anniversary- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Soundgarden Demand Social Media Passwords From Vicky Cornell
Singled Out: Subsurfer's Hallow
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video
Clutch Launching Vinyl Reissue Series With 'Blast Tyrant'
Pink Floyd's Nick Mason Shares New Echoes Tour Dates
Billy Idol Announces Las Vegas Residency
A Killer's Confession Bring 'Light To Darkness' With New Video
Death Dealer Stream 'The Heretic Has Returned'