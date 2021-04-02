Charming Liars Ask 'When Did We?' With New Single

Alt rockers Charming Liars have released a brand new single entitled "When Did We?" The track is the follow up to their previous single, "Piece", which they released in January.

The band had this to say about the song, "'When did we?' captures what it feels like to age from the inside out. When the skin on your face stays the same but light behind your eyes starts to flicker."

The band has also continued sharing videos from their "Live Sounds of 2020" series, which kicked off in December 2020 and were filmed late last year in a warehouse in LA. Stream the new single below:

