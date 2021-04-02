Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's More

Hope Dunbar just released her new album, "Sweetheartland", and to celebrate we have asked her to tell us about the song "More". Here is the story:
The last track on the record is a song entitled "More." I wrote it for a songwriting workshop taught by my friend and mentor, Darrell Scott, a few years back. Before we arrived for the class, he gave us all a prompt from which to write a piece and bring to the group. The prompt was "Journey." I remember thinking on that word and feeling how the word "journey" didn't seem to match my everyday reality back then when the kids were little and I was fitting my songwriting in between household chores, pick-ups and drop-offs, and so, instead of imagining a world where "journey" was front and center, I wrote this song, "More," from a place of ordinary honesty about what my life looked like.
The version I brought to that class for everyone to hear is different than the version you hear now on the record, but it had the same heart and it had the same truth I hope listeners hear in this final version. My last record, "Three Black Crows," had a song that I describe as an autobiography. and now, I think, "More" is the autobiography song for "Sweetheartland." I wanted to express a certain conflicted joy in this song. It gives voice to that very real feeling of gratitude and thankfulness for the peace and beauty of family life while also expressing a deep-rooted desire to be seen as something more and to want something more. I wonder if it's just me who feels those feelings. I hope listeners connect with it in their own way.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more
Lamb Of God Release Live 'Resurrection Man' Video- Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Weighs In On Rock Is Dead Debate- Switchfoot Livestream From Hot-Air Balloon- Pearl Jam- more
Staind Announce Comeback Live Album and Livestreams- Royal Blood Share Live Debut Of 'Limbo'- Allman Brothers Band Streaming Full Live At Great Woods Show- more
Black Sabbath May Revisit Tony Martin and Ian Gillan Eras- Iron Maiden Have 'Very Exciting Things' Planned- Act Of Denial Recruit Soilwork Star For 'Slave'- Pink Floyd- more
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
5 Star: Delta Rae - Coming Home To Carolina
Seether Unplug For 'Bruised And Bloodied'
Charming Liars Ask 'When Did We?' With New Single
U2 Stream PopMart Live From Mexico City
Singled Out: Hope Dunbar's More
Royal Blood Release 'Limbo' Video
Metallica's James Hetfield Part Of Little Kids Rock Virtual Benefit
At The Gates To Deliver 'The Nightmare Of Being' In July
Brett Young Adds Artists To New Dates For Caliville Weekend