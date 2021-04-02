messier Release New Video For 'Simon Says'

Finnish indie rockers messier have released a new song and music video called "Simon Says". The song is the latest single from their forthcoming album, "On Malaise", which will be hitting stores on May 7th
Singer/guitarist Lauri Huumonen had this to say about the new track, "I vividly remember writing Simon Says while studying in Maryland for a semester at the time of the 2016 presidential election.
"While it was not intended as a protest song of any kind, for me it captures the overall political and social tension of the time and the sense of helplessness that followed." Watch the video below:
