Rebreather Give Porno For Pyro and REM Classics A Sludge Makeover

Rebreather have released a music video for their sludge makeover of the classic Porno For Pyros song "Pets", which comes from their new two track EP.

The EP, which is part of Aqualamb Records' COVID Cover Series, also features the band's take on REM's "Orange Crush". Barley Rantilla had this to say, "When presented with the opportunity to record a few covers, we were excited for the challenge because we are typically a band that only plays songs that we have written ourselves.

"Ideas were flying, but we quickly narrowed it down to two songs. Being a casual R.E.M. fan, 'Orange Crush' is a song that randomly would get stuck in my head and I've always wanted an excuse to try and sing it.

Steve Wish [bassist/vocalist Steve Wishnewski] came up with 'Pets' because the lyrical content seemed very fitting for the times. The lyrics also provided good content for the video.

We decided to apply each line of the song to people's addiction to self phones (selfies in particular). And then, for fun, pushing it a little further, showing off how the martians or dinosaurs could also become addicted to that type of vanity.

To keep it safe for everyone involved, each actor or band member was filmed solo, aside the 'elders' (my parents) who have been strictly quarantined with only each other for this entire year. It was a lot of fun for us to put together and I hope some people find it entertaining." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Rebreather



