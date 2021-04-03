Stepson Unleash 'Come With Me' Video

Brisbane, Australia rockers Stepson have released a music video for their song "Come With Me". The track is from the band's just released new studio album, "Help Me, Help You".

They had this to say about the song, "'Come With Me' is about the struggle of understanding both sides to a story, especially where no communication is involved.

"It's about being unable to fulfill expectations you've been set and failing to be the person they thought you were. The film clip captures one side of this story and how the subtle decline can lead to desperation."

They said of the new record, "We are so proud of Help Me, Help You for many different reasons, but the main focus is the diversity and range of genres and influences we have been able to capture across the 11 tracks.

"We are all inspired by different musicians and artists and to have that represented in our music is really exciting! We'd like to think that everyone - mums and dads, emos and lads - can all find at least one song they dig musically or connect to lyrically and we can't wait to hear what everyone's favorite songs are!" Watch the video below:

