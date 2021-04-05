Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Inspired Song Released

Coda Meraki has released a brand new track that was inspired by the film "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind" that is aptly entitled "Spotless Mind".

He had this to say about the track, "I love the cold, cut and dry way the film conveys the feeling of wanting to start over. To be rid of emotionally draining memories, moments, and mistakes that make us all who we are. The idea of a clean slate."

"Spotless Mind" is the follow up to Code's debut album "When The World Is Upside Down," which ironically was created before the pandemic hit. Watch the lyric video for the new single below:

