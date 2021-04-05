Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche

Former Queensryche frontman Geoff Tate says in a new interview that he has no interest in reuniting with his former band, not even for a lucrative final tour together.
Tate was asked if he ever thought about reuniting with the band during a new interview with 80's Glam Metalcast and he responded, "I'm very happy the way things are.
"I spent 30-plus years making music with those guys, and I'm very proud of our legacy and what we achieved and the albums we made, songs we wrote. And I don't feel the need to go back in time and resurrect that.
"I'm fine with where I'm at now and what I'm doing. And I love my touring that I'm doing. And I have a fantastic band of musicians that are incredible to play with. So, I don't really feel a need to go backwards in that respect."
Geoff was then asked if he would consider going back to do one final farewell tour like KISS or Motley crue and he said, "Usually they do those kind of tours because the money is so good. And it's hard to walk away from that kind of money often. But I don't know. I don't really need the money. So I'm pretty happy right now." Watch the full interview below:
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Critical Cynic' Lyric Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases 'Hellbound And Down' Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Crossroads To Insanity Video
Queensryche Making Progress On New Album
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Releases Vanguards Of The Dawn Wall Video
Queensryche's Todd La Torre Streams Debut Solo Single 'Darkened Majesty'
Queensryche Singer Todd La Torre Announces Solo Album
Queensryche In The Studio For 'Empire' Anniversary
Queensryche Release 'Portrait' Lyric Video
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Rush In The Studio For 2112 Anniversary
Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer
Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Inspired Song Released
Red Fang Unleash 'Arrows' Music Video
Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche
From Ashes To New Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream
Sharone Releases 'Diamond' Video
Angela Autumn Announces New Album And Livestream