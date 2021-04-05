Jason Aldean Returning To The Stage With Live at The Bonnaroo Farm

Jason Aldean has announced that he will be returning to the concert stage for the first time in over a year with a special two night event called Jason Aldean: Live at The Bonnaroo Farm.

The special shows will be taking place on May 14th and 15th in Manchester, TN and will feature socially distanced four-person pods, where tickets will be sold in groups of four and will provide access to an 8' x 8' pod, with pods arranged to allow 6 feet of distance between groups.

Aldean had this to say, "You could've asked me to play a gas station at this point and I would say yes," said Aldean. "So being able to setup the full show with all the band guys plugged in is going to make for a really good time. We're going to turn it up - there's nobody out there to bother - and make up for some lost time for sure."

Tickets will be going on sale this Friday, April 9th at at 10:00A CT on JasonAldean.com and BonnarooFarm.com, with $1 from each ticket benefiting the Bonnaroo Works Fund. Find more details here.



