Red Fang Unleash 'Arrows' Music Video

Red Fang have released a music video for their new single "Arrows" which is the title track to the band's forthcoming album that is set to be released on June 4th.

The video was directed by Whitey McConnaughy and guitarist David Sullivan had this to say, "His way of presenting us really works. That first video he did for us for 'Prehistoric Dog' gave us a big jumpstart as far as the band getting popular. And we love working with him."

guitarist/vocalist Bryan Giles said of the new album, "It was so gratifying to put these songs on tape with Funk! It felt very comfortable with a loose schedule. We didn't take it one song at a time, but added guitars, vocals, or general weirdness whenever an idea sprang to mind. We busted out a hurdy gurdy! It was that fun."

Vocalist/bassist Aaron Beam added, "WOW! We are SO EXCITED to finally release this record to the world! We finished the album way back in December 2019 and then... something happened that is not worth discussing....

"Making this record felt totally loose and easy. It felt like we were just doing whatever the f*** we wanted, and not overthinking anything. That attitude reminded me a lot of what it felt like to make Murder the Mountains. The result doesn't sound anything like MTM, but it has more of that vibe." Watch the video below:

