Sammy Hagar & The Circle Announce Live Dates

Sammy Hagar & the Circle have announced that they will be returning to the concert stage this spring for a series of live dates across the state of Florida this May and June.
The six-date trek will be kicking off on May 23rd in Key West at Key West Amphitheater, followed by two shows in Orlando, before wrapping up with a two-night-stand on June 1st and 2nd in St. Augustine.
The band had this to say, "Announcing NEW 2021 tour dates in Florida. We're excited to bring back live music while keeping Redheads' safety in mind. You can find more information about COVID protocol and safety measures by visiting each venues' website."
As for safely protocols, Sammy discussed the issue in an interview back in January with Radio.com. He said, "I just know that those 5,000 people are not going to stay in their seats and socially distance.
"The second we start getting it on and I start saying, 'Are we having any fun yet?' and holding the mic up in the air and [singing], 'Right Now,' they're going to be at the front of the stage, all unsocially distanced. ... It's going get criticized, or I'm going get sued or fined or something." See the dates below:
May 23 - Key West, FL - Key West Amphitheater
May 25 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
May 26 - Orlando, FL - Dr. Phillips Center
June 1 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 2 - St. Augustine, FL - St. Augustine Amphitheatre
