56th Academy Of Country Music Awards Performers Announced

The Academy of Country Music have announced the full performance lineup for the 56TH Academy Of Country Music Awards, which will be airing live on Sunday, April 18 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS.
The artists include Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Lee Brice, Brothers Osborne, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Ryan Hurd, Jack Ingram, Alan Jackson, Elle King, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Ashley McBryde, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Jon Randall, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Chris Stapleton, The War and Treaty, Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood, CeCe Winans, and Chris Young.
Over 25 artists will perform more than 30 songs from three iconic Country Music venues: the Grand Ole Opry House,Nashville's historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.
