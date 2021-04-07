Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante says that the band plans to return to work on their next studio album, after they decided to put it on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns hit.
Benante told The Metal Voice, "We are going to start working on it again. Before Covid hit we had about seven-eight songs that were killer and we are going to continue to work on those and more.
"We didn't want to put a record out at this time because we thought it would get stuck in that Covid vacuum. So we wanted to wait and so at least we could go out and play these songs." Watch the full interview below:
Anthrax's Benante and Friends Plot Rush Tribute EP, Share 'Subdivisions' Video
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star
Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force
Crobot Recruit Anthrax Star For 'Mountains'
Anthrax and Testament Stars Lead Cover Of Tom Petty and Stevie Nicks Classic
Anthrax and Shadows Fall Stars Launch New Band Living Wreckage
Anthrax 'Among The Living' Members Part Of Graphic Novel
Anthrax's Charlie Benante Takes On Iron Maiden Classic
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Motley Crue Announce Record Story Day Box Set
Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic
Coyote Man Visualize New Song 'Time Crystals'
Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children
Nervosa Offshoot Crypta Comes 'From The Ashes' And Announce Album
Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album
Zao Share Video For New Song 'Transitions'
We Were Sharks Plan New Low: The Visual Album Experience