Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic

Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante says that the band plans to return to work on their next studio album, after they decided to put it on hold when the Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns hit.

Benante told The Metal Voice, "We are going to start working on it again. Before Covid hit we had about seven-eight songs that were killer and we are going to continue to work on those and more.

"We didn't want to put a record out at this time because we thought it would get stuck in that Covid vacuum. So we wanted to wait and so at least we could go out and play these songs." Watch the full interview below:

