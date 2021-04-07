Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album

Atlas Gray have released a music video for their new single "Pick Me Up." The song comes from their long awaited sophomore album, Through The Dark", which will be released later this year.
They had this to say about the new song, "'Pick Me Up' captures the intense feelings of both loneliness and longing for another. It dives into how loneliness can make us feel so claustrophobic, and how longing for another can pull us out of that feeling and free us.
"The studio version brings the song new life with some hints towards more edgy elements that make it hit harder live as well. We're excited for everyone to hear that live energy captured in the recording." Watch the video below:
