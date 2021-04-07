.

Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children

Keavin Wiggins | 04-07-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has shared the big news that her fans helped raise over $112,000 for the Save The Children charity with her Easter Sunday virtual live concert "My Savior: Live From The Ryman".

The special livestream concert to celebrate her new album "My Savior" was broadcast live from the famed RymanAuditorium in Nashville, TN and was shared from official Facebook page and the event raised the money for the charity.

Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President, had this to say, "On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people's homes worldwide in real time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world.

"The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie's one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world."

Related Stories


Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children

Carrie Underwood Makes Chart History With 'My Savior'

Carrie Underwood Streams New Song and Reveals Album Details

My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood Premiere Set

Carrie Underwood Announces Streaming Christmas Special

Carrie Underwood To Star In Sunday Night Football Opening Show

Carrie Underwood Previews Her First Christmas Album

Carrie Underwood Returning To American Idol, Releases New Video

Carrie Underwood Announces New Album 'Cry Pretty'

Carrie Underwood To Premiere New Single During ACM Awards

News > Carrie Underwood

advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more

Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more

Reviews

National Beer Day Gift Guide

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Motley Crue Announce Record Story Day Box Set

Anthrax Plan To Resume New Album Post Pandemic

Coyote Man Visualize New Song 'Time Crystals'

Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children

Nervosa Offshoot Crypta Comes 'From The Ashes' And Announce Album

Atlas Gray Return With 'Pick Me Up' From Forthcoming Album

Zao Share Video For New Song 'Transitions'

We Were Sharks Plan New Low: The Visual Album Experience