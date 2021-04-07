Carrie Underwood's Live From The Ryman Raises $112K For Save the Children

Carrie Underwood has shared the big news that her fans helped raise over $112,000 for the Save The Children charity with her Easter Sunday virtual live concert "My Savior: Live From The Ryman".

The special livestream concert to celebrate her new album "My Savior" was broadcast live from the famed RymanAuditorium in Nashville, TN and was shared from official Facebook page and the event raised the money for the charity.

Cindy Mabe, UMG Nashville President, had this to say, "On a day normally reserved for church congregations and family, Facebook brought Carrie Underwood and her My Savior album directly into people's homes worldwide in real time to celebrate Easter in an unprecedented way, allowing for both celebration and a direct giving campaign to benefit children in need all over the world.

"The results were humbling and powerful and speak to Carrie's one of a kind ability to connect, shine and uplift audiences around the world."



