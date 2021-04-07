Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour

Eric Church has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for a North American arena tour in support of his triple "Heart & Soul" releases.

The Gather Again Tour is set to kick off on September 17th at the Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky and will be wrapping up on May 20, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The trek will hit 55 U.S. and Canadian Cities and will be staged "in-the-round". Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 7th at 10AM local time. See the dates and watch the announcement video below:





The Gather Again Tour Dates

Tour Announcement Video

Sept. 17, 2021 Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky.Sept. 18, 2021 Nationwide Arena Columbus, OhioSept. 24, 2021 Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Cleveland, OhioSept. 25, 2021 KeyBank Center Buffalo, N.Y.Oct. 1, 2021 Alerus Center Grand Forks, N.D.Oct. 2, 2021 Bell MTS Place Winnipeg, ManitobaOct. 8, 2021 PPG Paints Arena Pittsburgh, Pa.Oct. 9, 2021 Wells Fargo Center Philadelphia, Pa.Oct. 15, 2021 Ball Arena Denver, Colo.Oct. 22, 2021 Scotiabank Saddledome Calgary, AlbertaOct. 23, 2021 SaskTel Centre Saskatoon, SaskatchewanOct. 29, 2021 Rogers Arena Vancouver, British ColumbiaOct. 30, 2021 Climate Pledge Arena Seattle, Wash.Nov. 12, 2021 Thompson-Boling Arena Knoxville, Tenn.Nov. 13, 2021 Ford Center Evansville, Ind.Dec. 3, 2021 SNHU Arena Manchester, N.H.Dec. 4, 2021 UBS Arena Belmont Park, N.Y.Dec. 10, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.Dec. 11, 2021 The Anthem Washington, D.C.Dec. 17, 2021 Bon Secours Wellness Arena Greenville, S.C.Dec. 18, 2021 Greensboro Coliseum Greensboro, N.C.Jan. 7, 2022 Pinnacle Bank Arena Lincoln, Neb.Jan. 8, 2022 Denny Sanford PREMIER Center Sioux Falls, S.D.Jan. 14, 2022 Scotiabank Arena Toronto, OntarioJan. 15, 2022 Canadian Tire Centre Ottawa, OntarioJan. 21, 2022 Van Andel Arena Grand Rapids, Mich.Jan. 22, 2022 Little Caesars Arena Detroit, Mich.Feb. 4, 2022 KFC Yum! Center Louisville, Ky.Feb. 5, 2022 Bankers Life Fieldhouse Indianapolis, Ind.Feb. 11, 2022 CHI Health Center Omaha Omaha, Neb.Feb. 12, 2022 Wells Fargo Arena Des Moines, IowaFeb. 18, 2022 T-Mobile Center Kansas City, Mo.Feb 19, 2022 BOK Center Tulsa, Okla.Feb. 25, 2022 Hampton Coliseum Hampton, Va.Feb. 26, 2022 Spectrum Center Charlotte, N.C.March 4, 2022 Amway Center Orlando, Fla.March 5, 2022 Amalie Arena Tampa, Fla.March 11, 2022 United Center Chicago, Ill.March 12, 2022 Enterprise Center St. Louis, Mo.March 18, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.March 19, 2022 Resch Center Green Bay, Wis.March 25, 2022 Legacy Arena at the BJCC Birmingham, Ala.March 26, 2022 Simmons Bank Arena Little Rock, Ark.April 1, 2022 Dickies Arena Fort Worth, TexasApril 2, 2022 AT&T Center San Antonio, TexasApril 8, 2022 Toyota Center Houston, TexasApril 9, 2022 Smoothie King Center New Orleans, La.April 15, 2022 Moda Center Portland, Ore.April 16, 2022 Spokane Arena Spokane, Wash.April 29, 2022 ExtraMile Arena Boise, IdahoApril 30, 2022 Vivint Arena Salt Lake City, UtahMay 6, 2022 Pechanga Arena San Diego, Calif.May 7, 2022 STAPLES Center Los Angeles, Calif.May 11, 2022 Golden 1 Center Sacramento, Calif.May 13, 2022 T-Mobile Arena Las Vegas, Nev.May 14, 2022 Gila River Arena Glendale, Ariz.May 20, 2022 Madison Square Garden New York, N.Y.

