Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour

Eric Church has announced that he will be returning to the road this fall for a North American arena tour in support of his triple "Heart & Soul" releases.
The Gather Again Tour is set to kick off on September 17th at the Rupp Arena Lexington, Ky and will be wrapping up on May 20, 2022 at Madison Square Garden in New York City.
The trek will hit 55 U.S. and Canadian Cities and will be staged "in-the-round". Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale to the general public this Friday, May 7th at 10AM local time. See the dates and watch the announcement video below:
Eric Church Becomes 'Break It Kind Of Guy' With New Song
Eric Church Shares New Single 'Never Break Heart'
Eric Church Shares New Song And Plotting North American Tour
Eric Church Streams 'Heart On Fire' From New Triple Album
Eric Church Wins CMA Entertainer Of The Year Award
Eric Church Lighting Up Radio With New Song 'Hell Of A View'
Eric Church Releasing New Single 'Stick That In Your Country Song'
Eric Church Adds New Leg To Double Down Tour
Eric Church Announces Desperate Man Album and Streams Title Song
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video- Sammy Hagar- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions
Zac Brown Band Announce Their Very First Livestream
The Maine Share New Single 'April 7th'
Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album
Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video
Dennis DeYoung Shares First Video From Final Album
Eric Church Announces North American Gather Again Tour