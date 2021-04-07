Judas Priest Reschedule 50th Anniversary European Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest have announced rescheduled date for their 50th anniversary European tour. Originally planned for last summer, the 50 Heavy Metal Years trek had initially been postponed until 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Unfortunately, due to ongoing COVID-19 vaccine issues in Europe, we have been advised that our 2021 dates will not be able to take place as planned," says the band. "All dates have been rescheduled to 2022 - all tickets will remain valid for the new dates - further dates will be announced shortly....
"However, we are pleased to confirm our UK headline show at Bloodstock Open Air 2021 is still scheduled for this coming August where we look forward to celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest and 20 years of Bloodstock." See the new dates here.
