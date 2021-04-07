Mat Kearney Goes 'Anywhere With You' With New Video

Mat Kearney has premiered the official music video for his new single "Anywhere With You". The song comes from his forthcoming album, "January Flower," which is set to arrive on May 21st

He said of the new album, "It was about what kind of music I really wanted to hear right now. It was about digging down and finding the innocence that comes with wanting to make music solely for the love and passion of doing it. I wanted to stay true to that voice.

"I needed to be emotionally brave. And by doing that, I get to lead people into their own vulnerability. That's one of the gifts I want to bring to my music. Music can give you freedom and life, and I hope to lead people through their own inner world as I delve into my own."

Kearney previously said this about the song, "I'm a sixth generation Oregonian. My family settled the West in covered wagons. There's a pioneer spirit that was fun to try and put in the song. I've travelled a ton and been able to see a lot of places, and there's a feeling you get when you're in a beautiful location and you're not with the person you love. It's equal parts the desire to see and explore, but also do it with someone to make the experience even richer.

"I actually wrote this song pre-quarantine, and never knew how much power it would come to have, or meaning it would take on, until I was stuck at home dreaming that I could travel and experience adventure with people I love. I didn't realize how much I valued that. Maybe we all have more of an appreciation for being able to travel and experience the places we love than we did before this lockdown." Watch the video below:

