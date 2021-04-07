.

Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions

Keavin Wiggins | 04-07-2021

Portugal The Man album cover art

Portugal. The Man have released a video of their performance of "Lay Me Back Down" from their forthcoming "Oregon City Sessions" live album that is set to be released on June 11th.

"Lay Me Back Down" is the second video that the band has shared from the forthcoming live record, following the release of "The Devil". The 100-minute Oregon City Sessions was captured live during one take in December of 2008.

Singer/guitarist John Gourley had this to say, "'Lay Me Back Down' was the first song on Censored Colors. It was such an important song for us because we had finished our deal with Fearless Records and recorded this all on our own. It represents the freedom we created by doing it ourselves." Watch the video below:


Portugal. The Man Share 'Lay Me Back Down' Video From Oregon City Sessions

