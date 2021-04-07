Singled Out: January Jane's Versions Of You

NYC based alt-pop trio January Jane recently released their new single "Versions Of You," from their forthcoming "Your Drug" EP (out June 18), and to celebrate we have asked the band to tell us about the song. Here is the story:
"Versions of You" was unlike anything we've done before. It spanned both distance and time itself. We began recording in 2017 in our Clubhouse in midtown Manhattan and just finished the recording process in Williamsburg, Brooklyn a few weeks before BMG's release [March 5, 2021].
The listener is hearing the band's progression before, during, and (hopefully) post-pandemic, so the song has 3 years of life experience coursing through her veins. We're also writing you now back in our Clubhouse in Manhattan so it all comes full circle.
Lyrically the song was inspired by a model on the train looking through her portfolio. She seemed so unhappy with the way she looked in the photos. It raised a lot of questions: what version of ourselves are we ultimately happy with? How does that impact relationships? Who are we, and how do others really see us? There is also a theory in Quantum Physics which states, "By the very act of watching, the observer affects the observed reality".
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Vixen's Janet Gardner Recovering From Emergency Brain Surgery
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Dave Grohl- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame
The Devil Wears Prada To Release Next Chapter Of Zombie In May
Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates
56th Academy Of Country Music Awards Performers Announced
Singled Out: January Jane's Versions Of You
The Lumineers' Jeremiah Fraites Tributes Kurt Cobain With Nirvana Cover
Talk Show Host Celebrate Cats With 'Blood In The Sand' Video
Wolfgang Van Halen Has Material For Second Mammoth WVH Album