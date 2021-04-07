The Devil Wears Prada To Release Next Chapter Of Zombie In May

The Devil Wears Prada have released a trailer for their forthcoming "ZII" EP which is set to be released on May 21st and is billed as the next chapter of their 2010 "Zombie" EP.

The band will be celebrating the released with a special Undeadstream livestream on May 15th where they will be playing the EP in its entirety. Fans can purchase tickets and pre-order the EP here.

The group had this to say about the new EP, "There's no question that the 'Zombie' EP is a fan favorite and a record that really set the pace for us as a heavier band.

"A goal we had for this EP was to pay tribute to 'ZI' while honing in on the characteristics that we enjoy about heavy music today and the directions we want to see it heading.

"We just had our first song go to radio with 'Chemical', and now in the same year, we will be releasing the heaviest music of our career with 'ZII'. This isn't just a new chapter for the 'Zombie' EP; this is a new chapter for us as a band, and an opportunity to lean into both sounds in ways that feel better than ever. We've found our footing with these six members. Now we're stepping on the gas and not letting up.

"Before, there were five songs about how to fend off the apocalypse. Now, there are five songs of hopelessness against the hoard." Watch the trailer and see the tracklisting below:

"ZII" EP tracklisting:

01. Nightfall02. Forlorn03. Termination04. Nora05. Contagion

