Twenty One Pilots 'Shy Away' With New Video and Announce Album

Twenty One Pilots have released a music video for their new single ""Shy Away," which is the first track they have shared from their forthcoming album.

The new studio album will be entitled "Scaled And Icy" and it is set to be released by Fueled By Ramen on May 21st in various formats including a special edition box set.

The group has also announced that they will be playing their very first global livestream on May 21st to celebrate the album's release. The Twenty One Pilots - Livestream Experience, will be taking place on on Friday, May 21st at 8:00PM ET. Watch the new video below:

