Zac Brown Band Announce Their Very First Livestream

The Zac Brown Band have announced that they will be doing their very first livestream performance from the Southern Ground Studio in Nashville, TN on Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 9 PM Eastern / 8 PM Central.



The full band will be playing songs from their entire career and they plan to share some exciting news during the event. They will also be offering a VIP encore set following the livecast that will feature a fan-sourced Q&A and storytelling from the band.

Zac had this to say, "I'm so excited to invite our fans to our special livestream performance," said Zac Brown. "It's been a long time since we took the stage, and we think it's about time we bring family and friends together from our very own Southern Ground Studio in Nashville for the first time ever.

"After the live performance, stick around for our special encore event, where we'll be answering fan-submitted questions. We can't wait for you to join us!"



Tim Westergren, Co-Founder of Sessions added, "It's an honor to welcome the three-time Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Zac Brown Band to perform this special livestream on Sessions. This will be one of those moments in music history as this legendary band lights up living rooms all over the world with their incredible live sound.

"Zac joins a growing list of superstar artists using Sessions to connect directly with fans and grow their audiences in over 185 countries simultaneously with the power of interactive livestreaming." Tickets are available here.



