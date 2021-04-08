Crowded House have released a brand new Tame Impala remix of their current single "To The Island". The original version comes from their forthcoming album, "Dreamers Are Waiting", which is set to arrive on June 4th.
Apart from the digital release, the band's D2C store will be offering the remix as a special remix that will include a previously unleased remix of the track from Unknown Mortal Orchestra.
Neil Finn had this to say, "With all the world upended and nothing in its right place we became curious to hear how our favourite contemporary musicians and record makers might reimagine a Crowded House song.
"I emailed our version of To The Island to Kevin Parker (Tame Impala) with an invitation to take it apart and reassemble in his own unique way. Happily, he really liked the song and it was an absolute delight to hear what he made from it , an exotic fantasy I would call it." Check out a visualizer for the remix below:
Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'