Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley is the featured guest on a new episode of The Sailor Jerry Podcast hosted by The Bronx / Mariachi El Bronx lead singer Matt Caughthran.

We were sent the following details about the episode, "Buckley gets candid about his songwriting process, revisits ETID's discography and teases their upcoming ninth studio album slated for Fall 2021. They also share the news of an upcoming joint tour with The Bronx in the UK, with details to be announced."

Here is the synopsis for the podcast, "Inspired by Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins' KTRG radio show Old Ironsides, we've created The Sailor Jerry Podcast. The Sailor Jerry Podcast pays homage to all the things we love most, from tattooing and travel, to food, music and beyond. We've teamed up with long-time bud of Sailor Jerry and the Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, to tell these stories our own damn way. Stay tuned to interviews with tattooers, mixologists, musicians and more folks that inspire us - all coming to you in biweekly episodes. Join us for the badass journey that is The Sailor Jerry Podcast." Check out the episode here.



Related Stories

Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL' With New Song

Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs

News > Every Time I Die



