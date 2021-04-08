Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast

Every Time I Die frontman Keith Buckley is the featured guest on a new episode of The Sailor Jerry Podcast hosted by The Bronx / Mariachi El Bronx lead singer Matt Caughthran.
We were sent the following details about the episode, "Buckley gets candid about his songwriting process, revisits ETID's discography and teases their upcoming ninth studio album slated for Fall 2021. They also share the news of an upcoming joint tour with The Bronx in the UK, with details to be announced."
Here is the synopsis for the podcast, "Inspired by Norman 'Sailor Jerry' Collins' KTRG radio show Old Ironsides, we've created The Sailor Jerry Podcast. The Sailor Jerry Podcast pays homage to all the things we love most, from tattooing and travel, to food, music and beyond. We've teamed up with long-time bud of Sailor Jerry and the Bronx frontman Matt Caughthran, to tell these stories our own damn way. Stay tuned to interviews with tattooers, mixologists, musicians and more folks that inspire us - all coming to you in biweekly episodes. Join us for the badass journey that is The Sailor Jerry Podcast." Check out the episode here.
Every Time I Die Go 'AWOL' With New Song
Every Time I Die Stream Two New Songs
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Sammy Hagar Announces Live Dates- Guns N' Roses To Headline Music Festival- Dave Grohl Announces The Storyteller Book- Radiohead Launching Free Video Streaming Series- more
Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more
Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Mother Mother Share Fan-Sourced 'I Got Love' Video
Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video
Former Accept Guitarist Herman Frank Unleashed 'Venom'
Rage Against The Machine Reveal Rescheduled Reunion Tour Dates
Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Bass Chronicles Concert Series
P.O.D. Launching Satellite over Southtown Livestream Series
Every Time I Die's Keith Buckley On The Sailor Jerry Podcast
Crowded House Take Tame Impala 'To The Island'