Papa Roach Go Cosmic For Born For Greatness Remix Video

Papa Roach are celebrating the release of their second greatest hits compilation, Greatest Hits Vol. 2: The Better Noise Years, by sharing a new lyric video.
The cosmic-themed lyric video is for the remixed album track "Born For Greatness (Cymex Remix)." The original versin of the song was awarded a RIAA Gold Certification earlier this year.
An instrumental version of the track can also be heard in the trailer for the upcoming co-op third person video game Outriders: No Turning Back. Watch the lyric video below:
Papa Roach Hosting Free Livestreaming Event This Week
