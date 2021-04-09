Dead & Company May Expand Playing In The Sand After Sell Out

Dead & Company have revealed that they are looking at possibly adding an additional weekend for their 2022 Playing In The Sand concert vacation experience after the original weekend sold out.

Demand was so high for the event, that will be taking place January 13-16, 2022 at the Moon Palace Cancun in Mexico, that the band has launched a waitlist for the fans that would like to attend the additional weekend, if they end up adding it.

Their camp sent over the following details, "As many of you know by now, the demand for Playing in the Sand 2022 has been unprecedented. The event is now sold out.

"For that reason we are exploring options that would allow us to satisfy as much of the demand as possible. These options include potentially adding an additional weekend of Playing in the Sand 2022.

Please sign up for the waitlist if you are interested in attending Playing in the Sand 2022 on an additional weekend. We are working around the clock on this and promise you that we will do everything in our power to accommodate as many of you as possible for a safe and fun weekend of music and community in beautiful Mexico. With gratitude." The waitlist can be found with additional information here.



Related Stories

Dead & Company's Playing In The Sand Webcast Announced

Dead & Company Bringing Back Playing In The Sand

Former Bad Company Singer Brian Howe Dead At 66 2020 In Review

Dead & Company Answered Covid-19 With Weekly Streaming Series 2020 In Review

Dead & Company Release Hollywood Bowl Show

No More Saturday Nights For Dead & Company For Now

Dead &Company Playing In The Sand For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream Fun Run Show For One More Saturday Night

Dead & Company To Stream Atlanta Show For One More Saturday Night

News > Dead Company



