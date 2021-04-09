Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50

Rap star Earl "DMX" Simmons passed away at White Plains Hospital after "suffering a catastrophic cardiac arrest", according to a statement from his family and the hospital.

His family had this to say, "We are deeply saddened to announce today that our loved one, DMX, birth name of Earl Simmons, passed away at 50-years-old at White Plains Hospital with his family by his side after being placed on life support for the past few days.

"Earl was a warrior who fought till the very end. He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl's music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever.

We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.

"We will share information about his memorial service once details are finalized."



Related Stories

DMX Taken Into Custody Over Parole Violation and Failing Drug Test

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion 2017 In Review

News > DMX



