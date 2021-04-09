LANCO Looks Back With 'First Beer'

LANCO have released a brand new track called "First Beer," which was written by frontman Brandon Lancaster, drummer Tripp Howell and The Cadillac Three's Jaren Johntson and is the follow up to their previous single "Near Mrs.".
Lancaster had this to say, "There are some memories in life where you don't remember every detail but one vivid experience that stuck with all of us was our first drink and the people we were with.
"It's a universal song that's going to be fun to get back on the road and play for our fans. They might not remember the beer but they will take away an experience which is the entire sentiment of the song."
Howell added, "I love that this song turns into a conversation piece after listening and it gives people the chance to reminisce on their own story. "That's how this song started to quickly come together...when we are on the road and someone spills a drink the running tag line is 'I remember my first beer'... and we just went off our own memories and the song started to write itself." Watch the lyric video below:
