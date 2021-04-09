.

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards

Keavin Wiggins | 04-09-2021

Ozzy Osbourne show promo

Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters are among the artists nominated for rock honors at the upcoming 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The eighth annual iHeartRadio Music Awards will be broadcast live on FOX from The Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 27 from 8 -10 PM, ET live (PT tape-delayed).

The Rock Artist Of Year nominees are AC/DC, Five Finger Death Punch, Ozzy Osbourne, Shinedown, and The Pretty Reckless. And the Rock Song Of The Year nominees are AC/DC's "Shot In The Dark," Ozzy Osbourne's "Under The Graveyard," Foo Fighters' "Shame Shame", Chris Cornell's "Patience", and The Pretty Reckless' "Death By Rock And Roll".

