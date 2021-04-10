Ash Announce Limited Edition 'BBC Sessions 1994-1999' RSD Release

Ash have announced that they will be celebrating this year's Record Store Day by releasing a limited edition vinyl exclusive called BBC Sessions 1994-1999".

The special numbered release will be limited to just 1000 copies and will be pressed on bright pink vinyl. The band had this to say, "Ash have been big fans of RSD for years.

"The event captures the excitement and buzz we all felt as kids trawling independent record stores for our favourite releases that were our teenage lifeblood.

"It’s also a huge deal for us to make our RSD debut with a BBC sessions record. Sharing of Nirvana’s legendary session appearances via cassette recordings of Peel’s show were a massive influence on us in the early days.

"Hearing their already stripped down aesthetic pared down to the absolute core was so special as was their inspired choices of covers. It’s such an honour to be able to reveal this side of Ash on vinyl for the first time, still following in our heroes footsteps all these years later!” See the tracklisting below:

Side One

From The John Peel Session, Maida Vale 3rd April 1994

1. Petrol

2. Silver Surfer

3. Jazz 59

From The Evening Session, Maida Vale 14th October 1994

4. Girl From Mars

5. Coasting

6. American Devil

From The John Peel Session, Maida Vale 14th April 1996

7. Darkside Lightside

Side Two

From The Evening Session, Maida Vale 15th April 1996

1. Does Your Mother Know

Evening Session, Maida Vale 23rd September 1998

2. Wildsurf

3. Jesus Says

4. Who You Drivin’ Now?

From the John Peel Session, Live at Peel Acres 15th April 1999

5. Folk Song

6. Something Like You



