Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'

Keavin Wiggins | 04-11-2021

Carnifex have shared a visualizer video for their brand new cover of the Korn song "Dead Bodies Everywhere," one of the tracks from Korn's chart topping 1998 "Follow The Leader" album.

They had this to say, "Korn was one of our original influences and inspired us greatly as young musicians. Each time we do a cover, it's our way of saying thank you to the musicians that came before us, and just maybe we added our touch of brutality! Enjoy!"

The band recorded the cover earlier this year at Back Lounge Studios in their hometown of San Diego, CA and it was produced by the band and Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Bleeding Through) . Watch the visualizer below:


