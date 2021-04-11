Carnifex have shared a visualizer video for their brand new cover of the Korn song "Dead Bodies Everywhere," one of the tracks from Korn's chart topping 1998 "Follow The Leader" album.
They had this to say, "Korn was one of our original influences and inspired us greatly as young musicians. Each time we do a cover, it's our way of saying thank you to the musicians that came before us, and just maybe we added our touch of brutality! Enjoy!"
The band recorded the cover earlier this year at Back Lounge Studios in their hometown of San Diego, CA and it was produced by the band and Mick Kenney (Anaal Nathrakh, Bleeding Through) . Watch the visualizer below:
Carnifex Part Ways With Guitarist Jordan Lockrey
Thy Art Is Murder, Carnifex, Fit For An Autopsy, I Am Tour
Carnifex Release Scott Ian Lewis Directed 'World War X' Video
Carnifex Talk Alissa White-Gluz Collaboration
Carnifex Reveal New Song Featuring Arch Enemy's Alissa White-Gluz
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
Motley Crue Announce Box Set- Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Summer Tour Dates- Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame- Twenty One Pilots- more
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'
Carnifex Cover Korn Classic 'Dead Bodies Everywhere'
New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song
Oceans Share 'Shark Tooth' And Announce Tour
Primal Fear and Tarja Turunen Release 'I Will Be Gone' Video
Karma Kids Recruit Sleeping With Sirens Kellin For 'Nightmare'
Tim McGraw Shares 'God Moves The Pen'
Orgy Returns With 'Karma Kastle'