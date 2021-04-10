Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' Performance

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of a vintage performance of their classic track, "Sweet Home Alabama", from the newly- released package "Live At Knebworth '76."
Alongside "Free Bird" as one the group's signature songs, "Sweet Home Alabama" was the second single from Skynyrd's 1974 album, "Second Helping"; the tune reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project hit No. 12 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.
"Live At Knebworth '76" presents the band's appearance at the August 1976 event, which saw them perform before 150,000 fans as part of a day-long bill that included Todd Rundgren's Utopia, 10cc, Hot Tuna and headliners The Rolling Stones.
The footage - originally only available via the 1996 film, "Freebird...The Movie" - was previously intercut with interviews and other performance footage. Read more and watch the video here.
