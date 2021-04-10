Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Classic 'Sweet Home Alabama' Performance

(hennemusic) Lynyrd Skynyrd are streaming video of a vintage performance of their classic track, "Sweet Home Alabama", from the newly- released package "Live At Knebworth '76."

Alongside "Free Bird" as one the group's signature songs, "Sweet Home Alabama" was the second single from Skynyrd's 1974 album, "Second Helping"; the tune reached No. 8 on the US Billboard Hot 100 while the project hit No. 12 on the Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 2 million copies in the country.

"Live At Knebworth '76" presents the band's appearance at the August 1976 event, which saw them perform before 150,000 fans as part of a day-long bill that included Todd Rundgren's Utopia, 10cc, Hot Tuna and headliners The Rolling Stones.

The footage - originally only available via the 1996 film, "Freebird...The Movie" - was previously intercut with interviews and other performance footage. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share Video Of 1976 Performance Of 'Saturday Night Special'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share 1976 Performance Of 'Gimme Three Steps'

Classic Lynyrd Skynyrd Concert Set For Release

Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds 2020 In Review

Lynyrd Skynyrd Vs. Neil Young Feud Part Of This Week's Music's Greatest Mysteries

Rock Still King Of The Road Study Finds

Lynyrd Skynyrd Plane Crash Biopic Release Announced

Lynyrd Skynyrd Share New Song 'Last Of The Street Survivors'

Lynyrd Skynyrd Reschedule More Spring US Tour Dates

News > Lynyrd Skynyrd



