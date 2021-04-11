New Model Army's Justin Sullivan Shares New Song

New Model Army's Justin Sullivan is streaming his new track "Clear Horizon". The song comes from his forthcoming solo album, "Surround", which is set to be released on May 28th.
He had this to say about the album, "I think that unaffected simplicity is the holy grail for songwriters, but of course, you can't make it happen by force of will or by hard work.
"I think that it's more a case of being open to what comes. Just occasionally there are songs that kind of write themselves. I fall into conversation with a person - it might be someone I know well or a complete stranger - and in the course of the conversation, I can suddenly see directly into the person's heart, I can read their story and I 'feel them' and I want to write it. Combine this with a simple melody and it's done."
He said of the new song, "'Clean Horizon' was one such song written very quickly the morning after one of these conversations, recorded at home with just a guitar and voice and with the later addition of my friend Tobias Unterberg's emotive cellos." Listen to the track below:
