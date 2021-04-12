Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Launches 'Loud and Sad Radio'

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz has launching a brand new radio show called 'Loud and Sad Radio', that will air every Monday on Apple Music Hits with the first episode debuting today (April 12th) at 4:00PM PST.
Pete said this of the premise of the show: "You've really got to think about this as moments meeting from divergent courses, somewhere in the realm of the TV show Curb Your Enthusiasm meets the movie Drive.
"And this is what Loud and Sad Radio is... It doesn't have to be loud and it doesn't have to be sad, but there's some things that just have that vibe. Loud and sad is a vibe to me."
The show will air live on Monday's at 4:00PM PST on Apple Music Hits and will also be available on demand here.
