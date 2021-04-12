Goo Goo Dolls Releasing Surprise EP This Week

The Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will be releasing a "

"surprise" extended play entitled "EP 21," that is set to be released this Friday, April 16th,

The EP features stripped-back versions of four of the band's previous tracks: It will include new versions of "As I Am," "Feel The Silence," "Happiest of Days," and "Bullet Proof Angel."

"EP 21" was produced by frontman John Rzeznik and was recorded during the pandemic lockdown. It comes as the band continues to work on their next studio album. Presave the EP via Spotify and Apple Music here.



