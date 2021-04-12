The Goo Goo Dolls have announced that they will be releasing a "
"surprise" extended play entitled "EP 21," that is set to be released this Friday, April 16th,
The EP features stripped-back versions of four of the band's previous tracks: It will include new versions of "As I Am," "Feel The Silence," "Happiest of Days," and "Bullet Proof Angel."
"EP 21" was produced by frontman John Rzeznik and was recorded during the pandemic lockdown. It comes as the band continues to work on their next studio album. Presave the EP via Spotify and Apple Music here.
Goo Goo Dolls Preview It's Christmas All Over Livestream Special
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Holiday Special Event and Release Video
Goo Goo Dolls Release 'Autumn Leaves' Video
Goo Goo Dolls Share 'It's Christmas All Over' Album Details
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Their Very First Christmas Album
Goo Goo Dolls Launch Live From Home Video Series
Goo Goo Dolls Announce Dizzy Up The Girl 20th Anniversary Tour
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Sammy Hagar Regrets Van Halen Portion Of 'Red'- Cheap Trick's Tom Petersson Recovering From Open Heart Surgery- Guns N' Roses- Danny Worsnop- more
Earl 'DMX' Simmons Dead At 50- Ozzy Osbourne, AC/DC and Foo Fighters For iHeartRadio Music Awards- Lamb Of God and Jason Aalon Bulter Rock Bad Brains Classic- more
New Wolfgang Van Halen Mammoth WVH Lyric Video Goes Online- Former David Lee Roth Guitarist Jason Becker Hospitalized- Roger Waters Reveals Rescheduled Tour Dates more
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Goo Goo Dolls Releasing Surprise EP This Week
Cro-Mags Frontman Speaks Out Against RSD Reissue
Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Launches 'Loud and Sad Radio'
Saliva Revisit 'Click Click Boom' For 20th Anniversary
The Who and Heinz Team Up For Beanz Meanz The Who
Bob Seger In The Studio For 'Live Bullet' 45th Anniversary
Barenaked Ladies Get Animated With 'Flip'
Singled Out: The Dictators' Let's Get The Band Back Together