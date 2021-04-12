Saliva Revisit 'Click Click Boom' For 20th Anniversary

Saliva has shared a reworking of their classic hit song "Click Click Boom." The track comes from their forthcoming EP "Every Twenty Years," which is set to be released on May 7th.
The band is releasing the new EP to mark the 20th anniversary of their major label debut, "Every Six Seconds," and it features rerecording of select tracks featuring their current single Bobby Amaru.
Wayne Swinny had this to say, "Re-recording 'Click Click Boom' was much easier than the original recording because we already had the blueprint laid out for us."
He added, "I think the combination of multiple genres of music has contributed greatly to the popularity of 'Click Click Boom'. Producer Bob Marlette took a song which was a cool, interesting rock song and crafted it masterfully into a piece of music that has stood the test of time for two decades and will continue to do so into the future." Stream the new version below:
