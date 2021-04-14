Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet will perform on the Wednesday, April 14 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late night US television appearance will see the band promoting their forthcoming second studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."
Due April 16, the Michigan outfit recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. The set has been previewed with the lead single "My Way, Soon", and follow-up tracks "Age Of Machine", "Heat Above" and "Broken Bells."
"The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Stream "Broken Bells" here.
