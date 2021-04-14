Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV On Jimmy Kimmel

(hennemusic) Greta Van Fleet will perform on the Wednesday, April 14 episode of ABC-TV's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The late night US television appearance will see the band promoting their forthcoming second studio album, "The Battle At Garden's Gate."

Due April 16, the Michigan outfit recorded the project in Los Angeles with producer Greg Kurstin. The set has been previewed with the lead single "My Way, Soon", and follow-up tracks "Age Of Machine", "Heat Above" and "Broken Bells."

"The Battle At Garden's Gate" marks the follow-up to 2018's "Anthem Of The Peaceful Army", which debuted at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200. Stream "Broken Bells" here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Greta Van Fleet Share New Song 'Broken Bells'

Greta Van Fleet Share Live 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Heat Above' Video

Greta Van Fleet Streaming New Track 'Heat Above'

Greta Van Fleet Share 'Age Of Machine' Performance Video

Greta Van Fleet Talk 'Cinematic' New Album

Greta Van Fleet's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Greta Van Fleet Release 'Age Of Machine' Video

Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV

News > Greta Van Fleet



