Hideous Divinity Share 'Chestburst' Visualizer Video

Hideous Divinity have released a visualizer video for their new single "Chestburst." The track comes from their forthcoming EP "LV-426," which is set to be released on April 23rd.



The band had the following to say about the new track, "That persistent beat in James Horner's 'Face Huggers' theme from the movie score... it all starts there.

If 'Acheron Stream of Woe' is the epic theme, then 'Chestburst' is the crazy fast escape tune. It's the soundtrack of alien drones hunting the Colonial Marine squad. And no, there's no happy ending". Watch the video below:

