Procol Harum To Release 'Missing Persons' EP Next Month

Rock legends Procol Harum have announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Missing Persons" on May 7th via the Esoteric Antenna label.

The forthcoming EP was completed during the pandemic lockdown, after founder and lead singer Gary Brooker rediscovered a CD of rough mixes of two studio tracks the band had laid down during a previous session.

"They weren't written last week, neither are they old" says Gary, but the precise date of the original recordings remains a mystery. With the world locked down Gary and the band revisited these tracks and they now proudly sit alongside the band's venerable catalogue.

He said of the title track "Missing Persons (Alive Forever)", "Keith Reid's lyrics sound incredibly apt for the time we're living in, this is the sound of Procol Harum today."



