.

Procol Harum To Release 'Missing Persons' EP Next Month

Keavin Wiggins | 04-15-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Procol Harum cover art

Rock legends Procol Harum have announced that they will be releasing a brand new EP entitled "Missing Persons" on May 7th via the Esoteric Antenna label.

The forthcoming EP was completed during the pandemic lockdown, after founder and lead singer Gary Brooker rediscovered a CD of rough mixes of two studio tracks the band had laid down during a previous session.

"They weren't written last week, neither are they old" says Gary, but the precise date of the original recordings remains a mystery. With the world locked down Gary and the band revisited these tracks and they now proudly sit alongside the band's venerable catalogue.

He said of the title track "Missing Persons (Alive Forever)", "Keith Reid's lyrics sound incredibly apt for the time we're living in, this is the sound of Procol Harum today."

Related Stories


Procol Harum To Release 'Missing Persons' EP Next Month

News > Procol Harum

advertisement
Day In Rock

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Greta Van Fleet's Jimmy Kimmel Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- Silverstein- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name

Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video

Singled Out: Jack DeNicola's Showtime

Exodus's Tom Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment

Silverstein Go 'Bankrupt' For New Video

Pistols At Dawn Deliver The 'Crown' Video

The Story So Far, Set Tour Goals Offshoot Cold Moon Release New Single

Travis Denning Shares Fun Homage To 2000s Videos With 'Abby'