Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings

Alan Jackson has released a new song called "You'll Always Be My Baby" that was written for his daughter's weddings. The song comes from his forthcoming album.

The new album will be entitled "Where Have You Gone" and is set to be released on May 14th. Jackson himself wrote the new song by himself without any collaborators.

He had this to say, "I wrote the song for Mattie's wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told 'em, 'I wrote this for all of you,'" meaning his three daughters, Mattie, Ali, and Dani.

Jackson will be performing "You'll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters' Weddings)" in a special mashup with his "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 18 on CBS. Check out the song below:

