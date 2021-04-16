Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings

Alan Jackson has released a new song called "You'll Always Be My Baby" that was written for his daughter's weddings. The song comes from his forthcoming album.
The new album will be entitled "Where Have You Gone" and is set to be released on May 14th. Jackson himself wrote the new song by himself without any collaborators.
He had this to say, "I wrote the song for Mattie's wedding the summer of 2017, but it was so hard to do. I told 'em, 'I wrote this for all of you,'" meaning his three daughters, Mattie, Ali, and Dani.
Jackson will be performing "You'll Always Be My Baby (Written for Daughters' Weddings)" in a special mashup with his "Drive (For Daddy Gene)" on the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards this Sunday, April 18 on CBS. Check out the song below:
Alan Jackson Returns With 'Where Have You Gone'
Alan Jackson Forced To Postpone Small Town Drive-In Shows
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Coming To DVD
Alan Jackson: Small Town Southern Man Documentary Released
John Mellencamp, Alan Jackson Lead Songwriters Hall of Fame
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Queen Look Back At Night At The Opera
Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings
Jonny Craig Returns With Sadness (11:11) Video
ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'
Steve Miller Band Stream 1977 Song Performance
The Struts Team Up With Paris Jackson For 'Low Key In Love'
Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'
Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute