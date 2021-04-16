.

Jonny Craig Returns With Sadness (11:11) Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-16-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jonny Craig photo courtesy SBG

Jonny Craig has released a music video for his brand new single "Sadness" (11:11), which comes from his forthcoming album that is set to arrive later this year.

The former Dance Gavin Dance, Emarosa and Slaves frontman had the following to say about the new track, "I wrote this song because simply I was fed up with being sad.

"This past year has been a huge improvement to my health both mental and physically. Like the song says no time for sadness when I'm with my baddest. Thanks Sydney for changing the game for Me." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Jonny Craig Returns With Sadness (11:11) Video

Jonny Craig 'Removed From The Band Slaves

News > Jonny Craig

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more

Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more

Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more

Reviews

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

advertisement
Latest News

Queen Look Back At Night At The Opera

Alan Jackson Streams Song He Wrote For His Daughter's Weddings

Jonny Craig Returns With Sadness (11:11) Video

ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons Streams New Solo Single 'Desert High'

Steve Miller Band Stream 1977 Song Performance

The Struts Team Up With Paris Jackson For 'Low Key In Love'

Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute '4 Edward'

Peter Frampton Rocks George Harrison Tribute