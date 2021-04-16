Jonny Craig Returns With Sadness (11:11) Video

Jonny Craig has released a music video for his brand new single "Sadness" (11:11), which comes from his forthcoming album that is set to arrive later this year.
The former Dance Gavin Dance, Emarosa and Slaves frontman had the following to say about the new track, "I wrote this song because simply I was fed up with being sad.
"This past year has been a huge improvement to my health both mental and physically. Like the song says no time for sadness when I'm with my baddest. Thanks Sydney for changing the game for Me." Watch the video below:
