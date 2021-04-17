Gary Moore's Cover Of Freddie King Classic Streaming Online

(hennemusic) Gary Moore's team are sharing audio of the late guitarist's unreleased version of the Freddie King classic, "I'm Tore Down", as featured on the new collection, "How Blue Can You Get."

Due April 30, the project mixes four originals and four songs previously recorded and made famous by classic bluesmen like Elmore James, Sonny Thompson, Memphis Slim and BB King.

Moore first made a name for himself in the late 1960s with the Dublin-based Skid Row and his numerous 1970s stints with classic rockers Thin Lizzy, after which he enjoyed a lengthy and successful solo career as a blues-based guitarist.

Moore passed away in 2011 at the age of 58 from a heart attack following a night of heavy drinking while on vacation in Spain. "It's our hope that current and future generations of music fans discover and re-discover Gary Moore, reveling in the artistry of not just a great guitarist, but a supremely talented musician," says the team at Provogue Records. "Back to the future with Gary Moore."

"How Blue Can You Get" will be available on limited edition Orange Marble LP and Blue LP, as well as digital, CD and a Deluxe CD Box. Stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

