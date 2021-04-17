Singled Out: Them Evils' Pour Out Another One

Orange County, Ca. rockers Them Evils recently released a brand new single called "Pour Out Another One" and to celebrate we asked Jake Massanari to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

With everything that's happened in the past year we thought that "Pour Out Another One" best describes what we've been going through. Not just us, but the entire entertainment industry was cut off completely from what was normal and left wondering "what the hell do we do now?!" We decided to get back together with Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft (Escape The Fate) and Aaron Edwards (Sick Puppies, Black Veil Brides) to write a song that says "Whatever... let's just throw back some drinks till these troubles are behind us...". The song pumps you up to where you feel good and don't care about what's happening around you. Just "Crank it up a notch" and "Pour out Another One!"

"Pour Out Another One" is best described as an anthemic middle finger to what Covid-19 has done to the music industry over the course of the past year. After linking up with Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft (Escape The Fate) and Aaron Edwards, we wanted to write a song that embodied the attitude of just saying "f*** it, let's throw a few back" and party our way through this.

