Singled Out: Them Evils' Pour Out Another One

Orange County, Ca. rockers Them Evils recently released a brand new single called "Pour Out Another One" and to celebrate we asked Jake Massanari to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
With everything that's happened in the past year we thought that "Pour Out Another One" best describes what we've been going through. Not just us, but the entire entertainment industry was cut off completely from what was normal and left wondering "what the hell do we do now?!" We decided to get back together with Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft (Escape The Fate) and Aaron Edwards (Sick Puppies, Black Veil Brides) to write a song that says "Whatever... let's just throw back some drinks till these troubles are behind us...". The song pumps you up to where you feel good and don't care about what's happening around you. Just "Crank it up a notch" and "Pour out Another One!"
"Pour Out Another One" is best described as an anthemic middle finger to what Covid-19 has done to the music industry over the course of the past year. After linking up with Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft (Escape The Fate) and Aaron Edwards, we wanted to write a song that embodied the attitude of just saying "f*** it, let's throw a few back" and party our way through this.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Them Evils Answer Covid With 'Pour Out Another One'
Singled Out: Them Evils' Where Ya Gonna Crash Tonight?
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour With 13 New Stops
My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour
Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event
Pink Floyd Stream Live Performance Of 'Comfortably Numb'
Gary Moore's Cover Of Freddie King Classic Streaming Online
Lacuna Coil Share Bad Things From Forthcoming Live Album
Fences Releases 'Fake Snow' Video
Singled Out: Them Evils' Pour Out Another One